Nosak Farm deepens vegetable oil market with certification

A subsidiary of Nosak Group, Nosak Farm Produce Limited, was recently presented a Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) product quality certificate by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for its Nosak Famili Vegetable Oil. Representing the director-general of SON, Osita Aboloma, the SON’s Lagos State office zone III coordinator, N.B. Ekwueme, made this known recently…