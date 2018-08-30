Companies
Nosak Farm deepens vegetable oil market with certification
A subsidiary of Nosak Group, Nosak Farm Produce Limited, was recently presented a Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) product quality certificate by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for its Nosak Famili Vegetable Oil. Representing the director-general of SON, Osita Aboloma, the SON’s Lagos State office zone III coordinator, N.B. Ekwueme, made this known recently…
Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola must take note, power distribution system in Nigeria is a disaster
In a recent interview organised by the Business Day, the new Vice President of the World Bank for Africa who...