Companies
Oando records N10.4 bn profit in Q3
The continued increase in oil prices and sales volumes, Nigeria’s exemption from the production cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), capital discipline and reduced disruptions on production activities in the Niger Delta are contributing factors to the improved cash flows and impressive results posted by Oil and Gas companies operating in Nigeria…
Big Read |
Analysis
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...