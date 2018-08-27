SA navigates headwinds, grows premium by 14.2%

The financial statement of Standard Alliance Insurance Plc. was finally released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday after months of delay.

An examination of the financial statement submitted to the bourse shows that the insurer recorded a stellar performance as gross premium written grew by 14.2 per cent to N4.84bn in 2017 as against N4.38bn in the preceding period.

Gross premium income however spiked to N4.99bn compared to N4.34bn in the preceding year. The rise in gross premium income was as a result of an unearned premium to the tune of N152 million.

In line with the vision of being an insurer of choice in Nigeria, the management of Standard Alliance Insurance Plc. noted that one of its business objectives has been to lay down well-structured plans and corporate strategies as well as digitalization to drive growth.

“It is the intention of management to continually churn out new products that will satisfy the quest of our numerous customers while deepening the existing ones. To do this, we aim to broaden and align service delivery channels along customer segment, take cognizance of the difference between policy administration product support and customer care to adequately cater for peculiar needs for each segment.”

The company’s pre-tax profit drifted away from the negative zone from a loss of N1.21bn in 2016 to N65.6million in 2017. The spike in profit before taxation is attributed to a rise in investment income by 18.9 per cent to N166million including the fair value gain recorded on financial assets to the tune of N18.8million.

Profit after tax rose to N58.6million in 2017 from a loss of N1.34bn in the preceding year. A rising pre-tax profit and a drop in income tax by 95 per cent to N6.4million both served to swerve profit after tax away from the negative zone.

Standard Alliance’s claim expenses ratio stood at 37 percent, up slightly by two percentage points from 35 percent recorded in 2016. This means that for every N100 premium income collected, the insurer spends approximately N37 on claim expenses.

The total underwriting expenses dropped slightly from N3.5bn in 2016 to N3.04bn in 2017. This together with the increase in net premium income helped to balloon underwriting profit by 409 per cent to N1.38bn in 2017.

Total assets of the insurer as at the end of the year 2017 stood at N13.1bn, up marginally by 0.5 percent from N13.02bn. Major drivers of total asset included an increase in investment property from N3.8bn in 2016 to N3.9bn in 2017; a 0.81 percent rise in property, plant and equipment from N6.26bn in 2016 to N6.31bn in 2017.

In terms of obligations, total liabilities decreased by 3.5 percent to N8.08bn in 2017 from N8.37bn in 2016. The fall in liabilities in 2017 was largely due to a 7.7 percent decline in insurance contract liabilities to N4.64bn; 52 percent decrease in finance lease obligations and a 7.4 percent drop in deferred tax liabilities.

Earnings per share increased from a loss of N10 to 45k.

Standard Alliance Insurance Plc. is a high profile, technology-driven and customer-oriented company ranking among the best and most respected insurance companies in Nigeria, both in terms of product and service delivery. SA Insurance Plc. is licensed by the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, to transact general and special risk insurance businesses.

The company was incorporated in July 1981 as a Private Limited Liability Company and commenced full operations in 1982 under the name Jubilee Insurance Company Limited. The name was changed to Standard Alliance Insurance Company Limited (Standard Alliance) in August 1996. Standard Alliance became a Public Liability Company (Plc) on 30thMay, 2002 and was quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in December 2003.

The Company has an authorised capital of N7bn divided into 14 billion ordinary shares at 50 kobo each. As at December 31st 2014, total paid-up share capital stood at N5.996bn; total assets of N7.721bn and Shareholders funds of N3.417bn.

Kelvin Umweni