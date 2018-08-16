Companies

SIFAX signs deal with Gambian govt to build, operate multi-million dollar dry port

by AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE

August 16, 2018 | 12:37 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

SIFAX Group, a multinational company with interests in various sectors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Gambia to build and operate a dry port in Banjul. A dry port is an inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road or rail to a seaport and operating as a centre for the…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE

August 16, 2018 | 12:37 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner