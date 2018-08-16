Stanbic IBTC Holdings grows first-half pre-tax profit by 73.9%

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has released its first-half (H1) results for the period ended June 30, 2018. The results at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) show the group’s gross earnings increased by 17.5 percent to N114.2 billion against N97.19billion recorded in the corresponding H1 period of 2017. Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 73.9percent for…