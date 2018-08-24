Tourist Company of Nigeria sees more revenue losses in H2 2018

Having recorded another loss this half-year (H1), the Tourist Company of Nigeria listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has forecasted further loss in the second half of the year, projecting a year end decrease of 59 percent when compared with 2017 year-end loss of N3.2 billion.



From the 2018 H1 financial statement, it was seen that despite a 2 percent increase in revenue to N1.67 billion from N1.65 billion H1 2017, the firm recorded a loss after tax (PAT) of N622 million, a slight improvement as it was 16 percent lower than the loss of N791 million the firm recorded in 2017 H1, a loss an analyst saw was largely due to the huge expenses the company incurs.



Over time, the company’s expenses have always taken a large chuck from its revenue. The 2018 H1 report showed that its expenses accounted for about 111 percent of the company’s revenue, although a decrease from the 119 percent that it was last year of the same period.



The company operates two business segments, which involves hotel and casino operations that make up the operating vehicle of the outfit.



The casino operations, especially the gaming segment, has continued to dwindle, revenue from the gaming segment in H1 2018 contributed about 39 percent to the total revenue, a reduction of 4 percentage points when compared with 43 percent in 2017 H1.



Anthony Idigbe, acting chairman of the company, said in its 2017 financial statement “that the revenue it gets from its casino operations remains under pressure affected by the macro economic factors affecting the Nigerian economy. On a pro rata basis, the casino experienced decreased revenue in both tables and slots games.”



The hospitality services of the company on the other hand have shown some degree of improvement, with a 9 percent growth in revenue with N1 billion reported in 2018 H1 from N932 million recorded in 2017 H1.



Speaking on the improved performance of the hospitality services, Idigbe in their 2017 statement, also said, “The improved hospitality revenue is as a result of the long-term strategy of room rate adjustment which has enabled the enterprise to have a more competitive priced products and services.



“The strategy which was implemented in 2016 has resulted in significant growth in hospitality revenue from the beginning of 2017.”



The company is still under the forensic audit that the Securities and Exchange Commission contracted Akintola Williams of Deloitte with a specific focus on the Sun International acquisition of the Tourist Company’s shares as well as “Ikeja Hotel Group” investment in it, with the hope that the audit will settle the shareholders dispute, which has significantly affected the company over the years.



The company’s share price has maintained its one-year price, trading at N3.50 as of yesterday.