Trader Moni launches in Lagos with loans of N10, 000

You don’t need any documents or property to collect N10, 000 loan from the Federal Government under Trader Moni. You will just register, get captured and receive the money through your phone. Plus, you have six months to pay N10,250 and qualify for a bigger loan.

Lucy, a pepper seller in Ojuwoye market had been hearing about this Trader Moni for a while but did not believe the government will be giving people like her loans. A market woman who had been turned away by banks when she needed to expand her business. It just could not be true!

But when she sees her fellow traders singing and dancing on stage talking about how they received alerts on their phones and gift items from this government’s Trader Moni, she too decides to try it for herself.

Right there in the market, without having to leave her wares, a Trader Moni agent comes to enumerate her. They take down her details, capture her photograph and within 48 hours, she receives a credit alert on her phone.

With only N430 to pay every week at selected banks for a period of 6 months, she has gotten the loan and is now part of the financial system . If she repays N10,250 within the stipulated time period, she gets access to a higher loan .

Lucy is just one of the 2 million people the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is targeting across Nigeria through Trader Moni, an initiative of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme(GEEP).

According to Mrs Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Bank of Industry, “The goal of Trader Moni is to take financial inclusion down to the grassroots. The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration recognised the contribution of petty traders to economic development and identified the fact that some of them may not have what the commercial banks may require to grant loan, hence, his support for this initiative to help them grow their businesses.”

Mr Uzoma Nwagba, Chief Operating Officer, GEEP said, “This initiative is aimed to expand financial inclusion because we have over 23 million Nigerians that are financially excluded, this administration aimed to reach them so that they can grow their businesses.”

In addition to Trader Moni, GEEP has ‘Farmer moni’ for farmers which avail them opportunity to access up to N300,0