The Nigerian Income Tax (Transfer Pricing) Regulations, 2012 lists the lending and borrowing of money as one of the transactions that should be conducted in a manner consistent with the arm’s length principle.

Inter-company financial transactions are quite common especially among multinational enterprises (MNEs). These kind of transactions include debt, guarantees, and quasi-equity loans. The focus of this article is imputation of interest on loans – taxing the lender on the arm’s length rate of interest – where the actual reward is less than arm’s length. Shareholders’ loan otherwise referred to as quasi-equity loans fall in this category. This article also reviews quasi-equity loan arrangements from a Nigerian perspective.

Shareholders’ loan: Debt or quasi – equity?

It has often been a subject of debate between taxpayers and the revenue authorities whether shareholders’ loan should attract interest at market rates in circumstances where the shareholders’ loan was advanced to provide funding to an offshore company. More often than not, such shareholders loan is used to fund the start-up operations of the offshore entity and it is not expected that the loan will be serviced in the foreseeable future.

Taxpayers often present the argument that shareholder loans function as additional share capital i.e. equity and that the purpose is to provide a more flexible use of capital. As such, it is permissible for such loans to be interest free. Tax authorities in the jurisdiction of the borrower usually align to the borrower’s argument especially in circumstances where there is capital yet to be paid-up. On the other hand, taxing authorities in the jurisdiction of the lender argue that an arm’s length interest should apply on such loan as is expected in a transaction between two unrelated parties.

It could be argued that the equity function argument is invalid in the transfer pricing context as transfer pricing treats the parties to a transaction as if they were independent, negating equity participation. Transfer pricing puts aside such connections to arrive at an arm’s length answer. However, the reasoning for the equity function argument is that if debt is non-arm’s length, then it is, in effect, equity.

Going by these basic arguments, one can take a leaning on either side. However, considering the impact of a loan given at less than arm’s length reward (interest-free) on the tax revenues of the lender’s country, particular focus is placed on quasi equity loans provided to offshore affiliates.We will now examine the practice in other jurisdictions as well as rulings that underscore bigger considerations in determining the status of a shareholders’ loan to an offshore related party as either debt or equity.

International Practice in selected jurisdictions

Australia

Australia has developed perhaps one of themost comprehensive set of guidelines regarding equity loans. These are set out in the Taxation Ruling (TR) 92/11 of the Australian Tax Office (ATO). According to this ruling, the principal factors that will be taken into account in determining whether a particular loan agreement should be treated as equivalent to a contribution to equity are summarized below:

The legal effect of the transaction – Does the lender have rights and obligations usually attached to ownership? Repayment of principal – Is the payment of the principal of a duration consistent with equity investment and subordinated to claims of other creditors? Purpose of the contribution – Does the borrower invest the funds in fixed/core assets of a long term nature? Debt-equity ratio – Is the borrower’s debt to equity ratio very high in comparison to industry average? Factors affecting the form of investment in a country – Are there regulatory restrictions on foreign shareholding or barriers to repatriation of equity in the borrower’s jurisdiction preventing a direct equity investment? Written loan agreement – The presence or absence of a loan agreement may not matter much in characterizing the transaction as debt or equity. Ability to obtain finance from an unrelated third party – Does the recipient of funds have the circumstances to obtain finance from an unrelated lender?

Note that while these and other factors will be of relevance, what is important is the total picture that emerges from the transaction. The taxpayer would have to establish that the transaction that bears the legal character of a loan is equivalent to a contribution to equity.

United Kingdom

The concept of equity loans is also recognized in the United Kingdom.The HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC)internal manual discusses in detail interest imputation on loans performing equity function in the borrower’s financial structure. Although the manual does not provide certainty as to the treatment of quasi-equity loans, certain insights are taken away from the discussion. These are summarized as follows:

The equity function argument means that the sum advanced by the lender will, unless re-characterised again at some point in the future, generate neither interest income nor dividends. The recipient will hopefully provide a dividend return in the long run, since the money will be put to work in the borrower’s business, but this is unquantifiable and uncertain, and not the basis on which money would be lent between unconnected persons.

Interest imputation may be permissible if the overseas affiliate could have borrowed from a third party lender, on a stand-alone basis, at the same time as, and under comparable conditions to those pertaining when the loan was taken out.

India

A 2013 ruling by the Indian Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on the interest-free loan advanced by Micro Inks Limited to its wholly owned subsidiary in the USA considered the following factors in determining whether interest should be imputed on the loan:

Intention – Do the terms of agreement for the instrument include a provision for conversion of the loan to equity? It is important that the intention of the lender is clearly seen to be conversion of the facility to equity in the long term.

Commercial expediency – The financial position of the offshore related party should be considered. Is it necessary for the taxpayer to increase capital support to the offshore related party to ensure sustainability of the company where both companies are mutually dependent? Is the offshore related party able to raise sufficient funds for its operations from third parties?

Keeping these economic circumstances in mind, interest free loans may be permissible before conversion of the loan instrument to equity.

Regulatory restrictions – In the Micro Inks case, the ITAT acknowledged that the lender had intended to infuse equity but was restricted by a national regulatory requirement. It was noted that the loans were converted to equity as soon as the relevant regulatory approvals were granted.

Considering the above, the ITAT regarded the loan as a quasi-capital contribution.

The different positions and outcomes in the jurisdictions considered indicates that there is no clear cut answer to the characterization of quasi–equity loans as debt or equity.

Taxpayers therefore need to tread carefully in characterizing shareholders’ loan as equity on which no interest should be charged as other factors may play out in the assessment of the transaction by the taxing authority.

Review of quasi-equity loan arrangements from a Nigerian perspective

In Nigeria, equity loan arrangements are more prevalent in the oil and gas industry. This is largely due to the huge capital requirement and high risk exposure during the exploration and production stage of the business, which makes it difficult to access debt finance from financial institutions.

From experience, Nigerian subsidiaries/affiliates of multinational companies are often the recipients of interest free shareholder loans and so far, the Nigerian tax authorities, do not frown at this arrangement considering that the tax base of the Nigerian entities are not eroded. On the flip side, it is yet to be seen how the Nigerian taxauthorities will address equity loan transactions where a Nigerian entity is the lender as there are currently no set of guidelines regarding equity loans.

Going by the Nigerian company law, there are no regulatory restrictions for shareholders willing to inject additional capital into the business of their subsidiaries. The Company Law permits a company to increase its authorized share capital through a resolution in so far as a notice of increase is given to the Corporate Affairs Commission within three months and not less than 25 per cent of the share capital including the increase is issued.

Considering the above, it may be difficult, from the perspective of the lender’s jurisdiction, to justify the issuance of a quasi-equity loan to a Nigerian subsidiary/related entity on the basis of regulatory restrictions on capital injection. Equity loans to a Nigerian related entity may therefore trigger transfer pricing adjustments in the jurisdiction of the lender.

Multinational Enterprises considering options for financing their start-up operations in Nigeria may consider providing loans with favorable repayment terms. The Companies Income Tax Act allows recipients of interest on loans granted to a Nigerian company to enjoy up to 100 per cent exemption from withholding taxes where the lender grants a grace period between 2 to 7 years. This favorable loan terms may be justifiable from a transfer pricing perspective in the jurisdiction of the lender as payment of interest is only deferred to such a time when the borrower is buoyant enough to service its debts.

Conclusion

Traditionally, the capital structure of most companies are a mixture of debt and equity. Equity loans on the other hand attempts to take the character of both debt and equity. The appropriate treatment of equity loans will continue to be a contentious issue, and judgments would have to be made on a case by case basis.

It is also important to consider the requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the classification of financial instruments such as debt and equity. International Accounting Standard (IAS) 32 requires that a financial instrument should be classified as either a financial liability or an equity instrument according to the substance of the contract, not its legal form, and the definitions of financial liability and equity instrument. Also, the entity involved must make the decision at the time the instrument is initially recognised. The classification is not subsequently changed based on changed circumstances.

In compliance with this requirement, if the lending entity intends to convert a debt advanced to a subsidiary to equity at a future time, it would be wise to classify the instrument as equity right from the start.

From a transfer pricing perspective, the lender’s jurisdiction would continue to attempt to impute interest on equity loans in order to ensure balance in the allocation of taxing rights, unless the borrower’s interest obligation is deferred to a future period. Also, the lender has to be able to demonstrate that indeed, the borrower would be financially capable to pay the interest in a foreseeable period.

With the continued work on financial transactions by the OECD under the BEPS initiative, we can hope that in the near future, there will be more guidance and probably, consistent rules on the treatment of quasi-equity loans.

Benita Ngozi Onyebezie and Gali Aka are Senior Advisers in KPMG Advisory Services, Lagos and may be contacted via e-mail at ngozi.onyebezie@ng.kpmg.com and gali.aka@ng.kpmg.com.