Companies

UBA grows earnings by 16% to N258bn

by Editor

August 29, 2018 | 8:14 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

United Bank for Africa (UBA) plc has announced its audited 2018 half year financial results, showing strong growth across key performance metrics as well as a significant contribution from its African subsidiaries. Despite declining yield environment in two core markets, Nigeria and Ghana, the pan Africa financial institution delivered double digit growth in gross earnings,…

login to view this content or Register here

by Editor

August 29, 2018 | 8:14 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner