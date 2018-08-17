Companies
Uganda also wants MTN to list on stock exchange
Just like Nigeria, the authorities in Uganda have asked MTN’s group in Uganda to list some of its shares on the local stock exchange, Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) as a condition for renewing its operating license that is set to expire in October. Godfrey Mutabazi, Head of Ugandan Communication Commission (UCC) told Reuters that Ugandans…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...