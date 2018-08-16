Companies
Vlisco, Obaseki advance talks to locate factory in Benin Industrial Park
The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that fruitful negotiations are ongoing to attract Vlisco, one of West Africa’s largest textile companies to set up at Benin Industrial Park (BIP), as the state plans to reposition the state as a textile hub in the country. He stated this when he received the executive…
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...