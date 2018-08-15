Banking & Finance

CIBN to induct 784 new members

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

August 15, 2018 | 5:13 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has concluded plans to formally induct into its directorate a total of 784 members who have successfully completed the various qualifying professional examinations of the Institute in the year 2017. These members will consist of 241 newly qualified Associates, 67 Chartered Bankers MBA, 413 MCIBs and 64…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

August 15, 2018 | 5:13 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO

The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner