Banking & Finance
‘Customer is at centre of everything we do’
Carlos Wanderley is the head of retail banking at Union Bank.
Carlos Wanderley is the head of retail banking at Union Bank. Under his leadership, Union Bank’s retail business has seen significant growth on all relevant retail banking indicators across customers, products and channels. He speaks on how ‘customer-led initiative’ makes the difference. Hope Moses-Ashike brings the excerpt. How would you describe customer-led retail banking and…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...