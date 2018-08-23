EXPLAINER: Why Zenith Bank Looks To Manufacturers To Grow It Loan Books

With a contraction in its half year loan result, update as regards why the bank is considering giving loan to manufacturers in order to grow it loan books might definitely be what the bank needs which comes at a risk upon default by this manufacturers.



With the risk free rate currently at 13 percent, Zenith following the CBN communique of the monetary policy meeting held last month will require the loans to be given by the bank to manufacturers at a single digit.



Zeniths lending at a single digit will require, the amount of money it will have given to purchase monetary policy instrument to reduce except the bank has a strategy it hopes to put into action which is likely taking the advantage of the CBN communiqué which bring a reduction in its reserve requirement stated.



Herein lies a benefits for the bank, in that the reserve requirement needed to be kept with the CBN will be reduced, which therefore will allow funds which would generally have not be susceptible to interest be given out to grow the banks interest income which contracted first half of this year.



Upon taking this incentive the bank will boost the availability of fund to the real sector which will therefore ensure the contribution of this sector of the economy to the nation’s GDP.



Another economic benefit lies in the fact that, loan to this sector will help reduce the rate of unemployment in the country as producers are likely to seek expansion and ensure profitability in their operation.



Giving out to the manufacturers will thus enable Zenith achieves its objective of a 2.5 percent increase in its loan book as it foresees thereby advancing the banks revenue base.



The risk that lies within this strategy the bank is considering is the fact that the bank will need to be careful following this adoption its expect to grow its loan books as industry non-performing loans for 2017 was in the range of 15.1 percent according to World Bank.



With this proposition the bank is making to grow it loan books, much remains to be seen,as we approach the end of the year.