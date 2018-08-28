Brands & Advertising
Media analysts describe CPC action on DStv as aberration
Even as Consumer Protection Council, CPC insists that raising product price by DStv was illegal, media analysts also asserts that CPC action of stopping the price increase through action is an aberration in a free market economy. The media analysts who spoke to BusinessDay following the battle between CPC and DStv over product price increase…
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...