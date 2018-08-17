Health
1 in every 2 babies not breastfed exclusively in FCT – Official
Amanda Pam, the Secretary, Health and Human Service Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), says one out of every two babies delivered in FCT is not exclusively breastfed. Pam disclosed this at a ‘Baby Show’ organised by the FCT Primary Health Care Board to commemorate the 2018 World Breastfeeding Week with the theme “Breastfeeding:…
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...