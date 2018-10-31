Health
Doctors separate conjoined twins in Abuja hospital
A team of Nigerian doctors on Tuesday successfully separated a set of conjoined twins at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada. The doctors led by Dr Nuhu Kwajafa of the Global Peace Initiatives confirmed the success of the operation that took them many hours in a post on his Instagram account @nuhukwaj. “We wish to…
Analysis
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...