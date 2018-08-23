Explainer : Why non- communicable diseases is on the rise in Nigeria

Nigeria has been racing against time in curtailing rising cases of premature deaths arising from Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Experts say adopting an integrated and multi-sectoral approach involving whole-of-government and whole-of society is one of the ways to remove this barrier.

With Nigerians population of about 198 million people, there are currently high probabilities of dying between the ages of 30- 70 years from these four main NCDs: cancers, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and chronic respiratory diseases. This is estimated at about 20 per cent, according to the WHO.

What are non communicable diseases?

A non-communicable disease (NCD) is a medical condition or disease that is not caused by infectious agents (non-infectious or non-transmissible).

NCDs can refer to chronic diseases which last for long periods of time and progress slowly such as cardiovascular diseases (hypertension, coronary heart diseases and stroke); cancer, diabetes mellitus, sickle cell disease, chronic respiratory diseases (e.g. COPD, asthma); mental, neurological and substance use disorders; among others, have been on the rise in the country for decades now.

What are Risk factors of developing Non -communicable diseases?

Lifestyle habits among Nigerian has seen a gradual changes over the years, the risk associated to developing non communicable diseases includes diet, obesity, physical inactivity, tobacco usage, alcohol consumption, says expert.

However Musa Baba Maiyaki, department of medicine and respiratory disease unit, Aminu Kano teaching hospital said physical inactivity is one of the major causes of death due to NCDs; globally, it contributes to about 3 million preventable deaths yearly.

“It is also related to other NCDs risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, and DM. To date, it was assumed that this problem is limited to the developed western world; however, globalisation has created the enabling environments for the elements that allow inactivity to prosper in developing countries, including Nigeria. Studies have shown the prevalence of physical inactivity to be as high as 40 per cent among young Nigerian adults,” said Maiyaki.

Disease prevalence in Nigeria

Cancer: Data shows that there are 102,000 new cases of cancer every year. This means that about 240 Nigerians die every day or 10 Nigerians every hour from cancer. Nigeria’s cancer mortality ratio of 4 in 5 affected persons is one of the worst in the world.

Diabetes: About 5 million people are still living with diabetes, while more than 1.56 million cases of diabetes were recorded in 2015. Also, 40,815 deaths in adults due to diabetes were recorded.

Cardiovascular disease :Statistics has revealed that 150,000 Nigerians die annually as a result of heart-related diseases.

Global action

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of NCDs 2013-2020 and the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals have set a target of 25 per cent reduction in the overall premature mortality from NCDs by 2025 as well as 33 per cent crash in overall premature mortality from NCDs. Its target is also to promote mental health and well-being.