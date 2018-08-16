Health

NAFDAC destroys fake, substandard products worth N464.7m in Northeast

by NAN

August 16, 2018 | 2:34 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
NAFDAC destroys fake, substandard products worth N464.7m in Northeast

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday destroyed fake, expired, substandard and unwholesome products worth N464 million seized in the North East. Speaking at the site of the destruction in Gombe, Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, the Director-General, NAFDAC, said the products were  seized from manufacturers, importers and distributors. Adeyeye, who…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by NAN

August 16, 2018 | 2:34 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner