NAFDAC destroys fake, substandard products worth N464.7m in Northeast
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday destroyed fake, expired, substandard and unwholesome products worth N464 million seized in the North East. Speaking at the site of the destruction in Gombe, Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, the Director-General, NAFDAC, said the products were seized from manufacturers, importers and distributors. Adeyeye, who…
