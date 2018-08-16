Health
Nigeria gets $11million USAID support for health survey
The United Nations Agency for International Development (USAID) is to support Nigeria with $11million to flag off the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey. The Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Eze Duruiheoma disclosed this on in Thursday in Abuja at the joint press briefing of the federal ministry of health, and the National Population commission…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...