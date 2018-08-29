Health

Nunu reaffirms commitment to total wellbeing of Nigerian child

by SEYI JOHN SALAU

August 29, 2018 | 12:57 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Nunu milk has reaffirmed its commitment to the total wellbeing of every Nigerian child, promising to champion good nutrition, smart growth that will ensure the right formulations for better growth.   This disclosure was made at the official signing ceremony of the ambassadorial contract extension of Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli as Nunu milk…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: , ,

by SEYI JOHN SALAU

August 29, 2018 | 12:57 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner