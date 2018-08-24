Ondo boosts healthcare delivery, distributes medical equipment

The Ondo state government has distributed multi-million naira worth of medical and laboratory equipment to health facilities across the 18 local government areas of the state to improve healthcare delivery.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state, said that the exercise was to ensure that at least one unit of a well – equipped, standardised and functional laboratory is available in each of the Local Government Areas in the state while inaugurating the equipment’s on Thursday in Akure.

The equipment inaugurated and distributed by the Governor include, microscopes, bench centrifuge, improved counting chamber, micro- haematocentrifuge, micro-haematocrit reader, glucometers and strips, widal test kits, Oxygen concentration (with in-built inverters), oxygen face masks and laboratory reagents of various types.

According to the Governor, the distribution of these medical and laboratory equipment’s, shows that the present administration is on course to improve the health and wellbeing of all citizens of the state.

“One striking feature of some of the multi-million naira worth of equipment is that proper cognizance was taken of the infrastructural profile of our communities,”

“The equipment will enhance healthcare services in the state health facilities and would also address the increased case management of common causes of childhood death by health workers,” said Akeredolu.

Wahab Adegbenro, the state commissioner of health in his remarks said the procurement was to add value to humanity by making life better for every citizen in the state through the Akeredolu- led administration.

Adegbenro further said that the understanding of the Akeredolu- led administration on the primary healthcare at the grassroots and to the common man necessitated it intense commitment.

“The commitment is geared towards significant improvement of infrastructure condition of the primary healthcare system,” he added.