Health

UNICEF tasks Nigeria, others on technology in birth registrations

by ANTHONIA OBOKOH

August 16, 2018 | 5:43 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

In a bid to strengthen birth registration in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has tasked the commitment of African governments to invest in technology to improve civil registrations especially of infants, on the continent.   The agency aims to highlight the use of technological approaches to make civil…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by ANTHONIA OBOKOH

August 16, 2018 | 5:43 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner