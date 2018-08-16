Health
UNICEF tasks Nigeria, others on technology in birth registrations
In a bid to strengthen birth registration in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has tasked the commitment of African governments to invest in technology to improve civil registrations especially of infants, on the continent. The agency aims to highlight the use of technological approaches to make civil…
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...