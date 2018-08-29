Insurance
AIICO Insurance positions for agric value chain
In response to the dire need for adequate insurance in protecting investments in agricultural sector, AIICO Insurance Plc is taking strategic position to be a major player in offering Agriculture Insurance in order to deliver the much needed protection to the different players in the agricultural value chain. Having recently obtained approval of the National Insurance…
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...