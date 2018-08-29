Insurance

Anchor Insurance looks to stronger bottom-line at year end

by Editor

August 29, 2018 | 12:12 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
insurance

The Management of Anchor Insurance Company Limited is positive of a stronger bottom-line by year-end given the successes already recorded in its projection in the current year. “With the trend of results already being achieved by the company in the current year, the Management was hopeful of delivering a much better bottom line to the…

login to view this content or Register here

by Editor

August 29, 2018 | 12:12 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner