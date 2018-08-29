Insurance
Anchor Insurance looks to stronger bottom-line at year end
The Management of Anchor Insurance Company Limited is positive of a stronger bottom-line by year-end given the successes already recorded in its projection in the current year. “With the trend of results already being achieved by the company in the current year, the Management was hopeful of delivering a much better bottom line to the…
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...