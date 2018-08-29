Insurance
Linkage Assurance dividend payout excite shareholders
L-R: Mr. Bernard Griesel, Director; Mr. Daniel Braie, Acting Managing Director; Joshua Fumudoh, Chairman and Moses Omorogbe, Company Secretary, all of Linkage Assurance PLC during the 24th Annual General Meeting of the company held in Lagos yesterday.
It was commendation all through for the Board and Management of Linkage Assurance Plc, when shareholders of the company who had waited for so long for a dividend got 5 kobo per share pay out, at its 24th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday. The shareholders who spoke glowingly on the achievements…
Big Read |
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...