Insurance

Linkage Assurance dividend payout excite shareholders

by Modestus Anaesoronye

August 29, 2018 | 10:47 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
L-R: Mr. Bernard Griesel, Director; Mr. Daniel Braie, Acting Managing Director; Joshua Fumudoh, Chairman and Moses Omorogbe, Company Secretary, all of Linkage Assurance PLC during the 24th Annual General Meeting of the company held in Lagos yesterday.

It was commendation all through for the Board and Management of Linkage Assurance Plc, when shareholders of the company who had waited for so long for a dividend got 5 kobo per share pay out, at its 24th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday.   The shareholders who spoke glowingly on the achievements…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by Modestus Anaesoronye

August 29, 2018 | 10:47 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner