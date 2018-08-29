Insurance
Market shapes out on new capital regime
Series of activities lined up this year, both at industry level as well as individual companies to drive penetration and growth in the insurance sector are shrinking out. This is following the recent regulatory pronouncement by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on new capital regime (Tier-solvency capital levels), expected to commence January 1, 2019. A…
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...