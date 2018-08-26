$3.8bn Egina FPSO sails away from LADOL yard to Port Harcourt

The first partially fabricated and integrated Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) own by Total Upstream had finally sailed away from the Fabrication yard of the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL).

The FPSO was said to have left LADOL base at about 5:40am Sunday morning to the Egina oilfield, located approximately 200 kilometres south of Port Harcourt.

It is expected to that the FPSO will add 200,000 barrels of oil per day to the country current production capacity.

Details later…..