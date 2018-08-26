NIMASA executive director launches book on Maritime assets

A book titled, ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets – Past, Present and Future’ authored by Bashir Jamoh, the executive director, Finance and Administration of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), is set to be launched.

The book, which is a chronicle of events in Nigeria’s maritime industry, will be launched at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Tuesday, August 28, 2018 with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, as the special guest of honour alongside dignitaries from all walks of life.

Dignitaries to grace the occasion include the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi as chairman of the occasion; Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai and the Director-General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside as the chief host, amongst others.

Speaking ahead of the book launch, Jamoh said: “the maritime sector is very critical to the growth of the economy, hence the need to do all we can as Nigerians to preserve it. This public book presentation is my own way of contributing to the growth of the sector and also to point policy makers, operators and scholars to the direction of sustainably developing the nation’s maritime assets”.

The author holds a Master’s degree in Management from the Korea Maritime and Ocean University in South Korea, an Advanced Diploma in Management from the Bayero University Kano, a Professional Certificate in Materials Management from the Institute of Logistics in the UK and a Diploma in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

The NIMASA Executive Director who is a seasoned administrator with over 25 years’ experience in the maritime sector is currently a Ph.D student at the University of Port Harcourt, specialising in Logistics and Transport Management.

In addition, he holds membership of several professional Associations including the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics, Chartered Institute of Administration of Nigeria and Institute of Maritime Economists (Canada).