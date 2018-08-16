Maritime
NIMASA floating dockyard to save Nigeria N36bn annually – Peterside
Dakuku Peterside
The multimillion dollar floating Dockyard owned by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) which arrived the country recently will save the Country millions of dollars in capital flight once operational. Efforts are also being made to create an enabling environment for the growth of indigenous participation in shipping. The Director General of the…
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...