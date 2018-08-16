Maritime
NIMASA to use PPP arrangement to manage modular floating dockyard
Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says it is perfecting arrangement to explore Public Private Partnership (PPP) option in the management of its newly built modular floating dockyard worth over N180 million. The PPP arrangement will ensure optimal utilisation of the dockyard for the benefits of the nation’s shipping sector and the economy at…
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...