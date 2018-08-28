Maritime
We are positioning maritime sector to lead our economic diversification- Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said the federal government’s sweeping reforms in the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA),is geared towards positioning it to lead the government’s economic diversification exercise. President Buhari made the disclosure at the Book launch of a book titled,”Harnessing Nigeria’s Martime Assets-Past Present and Future” authored by Bashir Yusuf Jamoh,…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...