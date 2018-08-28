We are positioning maritime sector to lead our economic diversification- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said ‎the federal government’s sweeping reforms in the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA),is geared towards positioning it to lead the government’s economic diversification exercise. ‎President Buhari made the disclosure at the Book launch of a book titled,”Harnessing Nigeria’s Martime Assets-Past Present and Future” authored by Bashir Yusuf Jamoh,…