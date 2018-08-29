Oil & Gas
Crowd-funding viable option for new oil sector projects – experts
Oil Rig
To curb a situation where the African extractive sector is at the mercy of foreign investors, experts say governments should rethink established funding mechanism and include other novel sources like crowd funding to finance new projects. “In our part of the world, we may not have the ability to access the kind of funds at…
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...