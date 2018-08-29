Oil & Gas

East Africans sign deal for first trans-border gas pipeline

by STEPHEN ONYEKWELU

August 29, 2018 | 1:56 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
gas pipeline

Tanzania and Uganda have signed a historic deal that will give birth to the first trans-border natural gas pipeline in East Africa as the West Africa Gas Pipeline struggles to stay competitive. The multimillion dollar deal was signed, August 25, at the end of a three-day Joint Permanent Commission Summit held in Kampala, led by…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by STEPHEN ONYEKWELU

August 29, 2018 | 1:56 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner