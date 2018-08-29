Oil & Gas
East Africans sign deal for first trans-border gas pipeline
gas pipeline
Tanzania and Uganda have signed a historic deal that will give birth to the first trans-border natural gas pipeline in East Africa as the West Africa Gas Pipeline struggles to stay competitive. The multimillion dollar deal was signed, August 25, at the end of a three-day Joint Permanent Commission Summit held in Kampala, led by…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...