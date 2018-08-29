Oil & Gas
FG denies plan to sell NLNG
Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources
Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed report on the planned sales of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) located in Bonny Island. Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources, disclosed this in Abuja, at the ongoing investigative public hearing held at the instance of House Committee on Gas Resources chaired by Frederick Agbedi. …
