Oil & Gas
Future Energy Africa confab seeks solutions to continent’s oil and gas
Critical stakeholders in the oil, gas and power sector in Africa are set to meet in October 1-3, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa at an Oil and Gas Exhibition being put together by Future Energy Africa. The conference tagged Africa’s Integrated Oil, Gas and Energy Transformation, is dedicated to advancing future oil, gas and…
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...