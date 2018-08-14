Oil & Gas

Global crude oil demand to rise above million bpd next year

by ISAAC ANYAOGU with Agency report

August 14, 2018 | 11:06 am
International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday raised its estimate of world oil demand growth next year to 1.5 million barrels per day  (bpd) from 1.4 million bpd, forecasting that much of this volume will come from non-OPEC oil output growth. In its monthly oil market report, the IEA also raised its estimates of the “call”…

