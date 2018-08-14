Oil & Gas
Global crude oil demand to rise above million bpd next year
International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday raised its estimate of world oil demand growth next year to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.4 million bpd, forecasting that much of this volume will come from non-OPEC oil output growth. In its monthly oil market report, the IEA also raised its estimates of the “call”…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...