Oil & Gas
LPG demand up 55% in three months highlighting growing domestic supply gap
Nigeria imported and distributed 165.71million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) between April and June 2018, a 55 percent increase from 107.14million litres recorded in the first quarter of 2018 which highlights a growing supply gap by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) to the local market. This is beaming a light on Nigeria’s…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...