Oil & Gas
Nigeria dithers as peers implement strategic oil sector reforms
Prospects for new investments in Nigeria’s oil sector does not look promising as the country’s inability to reform the sector could see it cede markets and new investment opportunities to its African peers who are currently embarking on deep reforms to make their sectors competitive. With weak fiscal terms, poorly regulated sector and lack of…
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...