Nigeria may lose N91trn to shady oil contract, as Reps summon NNPC, others
The House of Representative Committee on Petroleum Downstream chaired Joseph Akinlaja on Wednesday commenced investigation into petitions on shady oil exploration contract worth N91 trillion. The House had on the 6th June, 2018 mandated the Committee to investigate the activities of NNPC as stipulated in the motion. According to the petitioners, the 30 year contract…
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...