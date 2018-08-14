Oil & Gas

Nigeria should pay attention to competition from new light crude grades

by ISAAC ANYAOGU

August 14, 2018 | 7:12 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

S&P Global Platts, the company that publishes prices used to settle physical crude trades is including new light crudes in its basket from which oil prices are benchmarked thereby resetting the balance of global oil prices as this enhances trade on these crude grades. For Nigeria, the lack of market has not always been a…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by ISAAC ANYAOGU

August 14, 2018 | 7:12 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

African economy: the limits of leapfrogging

KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner