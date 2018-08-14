Oil & Gas
Nigeria should pay attention to competition from new light crude grades
S&P Global Platts, the company that publishes prices used to settle physical crude trades is including new light crudes in its basket from which oil prices are benchmarked thereby resetting the balance of global oil prices as this enhances trade on these crude grades. For Nigeria, the lack of market has not always been a…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...