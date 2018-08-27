Oil & Gas

Nigeria’s petrol price among world’s top 10 cheapest

by STEPHEN ONYEKWELU

August 28, 2018 | 2:11 pm
Nigeria’s $0.40 per litre puts it among top 10 cheapest places to buy petrol in the world. Neighbouring Ghana sells petrol for $1.04. Some countries on the list of top 10 cheapest places to buy petrol in the world include: Venezuela, $0.01; Iran, $0.29; Sudan, $0.34; Kuwait, $0.35 and Algeria, $0.36, data from GlobalPetrolPrices.com show….

Tags:

Big Read |  
Analysis

