Oil & Gas
Nigeria’s petrol price among world’s top 10 cheapest
Nigeria’s $0.40 per litre puts it among top 10 cheapest places to buy petrol in the world. Neighbouring Ghana sells petrol for $1.04. Some countries on the list of top 10 cheapest places to buy petrol in the world include: Venezuela, $0.01; Iran, $0.29; Sudan, $0.34; Kuwait, $0.35 and Algeria, $0.36, data from GlobalPetrolPrices.com show….
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...