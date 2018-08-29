Oil & Gas

NLNG generates over $100bn revenue for Nigeria, equity holders – Attah

by KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

August 29, 2018 | 3:22 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
Tony Attah, Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG)

Tony Attah, Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) on Wednesday disclosed that over $100 billion worth of revenue has so far been remitted to Federal Government and other equity holders in the company. Attah disclosed this at the investigative hearing into the ‘proposed sale of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, NLNG’; ‘Need…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: ,

by KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

August 29, 2018 | 3:22 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner