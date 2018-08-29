Oil & Gas
NLNG generates over $100bn revenue for Nigeria, equity holders – Attah
Tony Attah, Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG)
Tony Attah, Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) on Wednesday disclosed that over $100 billion worth of revenue has so far been remitted to Federal Government and other equity holders in the company. Attah disclosed this at the investigative hearing into the ‘proposed sale of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, NLNG’; ‘Need…
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...