Oil & Gas
NNPC mulls setting up bunkering Company to aid refuelling services to ships
In a bid to consolidate its foothold on the shipping business in Nigeria and boost profitability, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has unveiled plans to set up a subsidiary to provide refueling services to ships and other ocean-going vessels. A statement by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, stated…
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...