Oil & Gas

NNPC mulls setting up bunkering Company to aid refuelling services to ships

by HARRISON EDEH,ABUJA

August 29, 2018 | 7:15 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

In a bid to consolidate its foothold on the shipping business in Nigeria and boost profitability, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has unveiled plans to set up a subsidiary to provide refueling services to ships and other ocean-going vessels. A statement by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, stated…

login to view this content or Register here

by HARRISON EDEH,ABUJA

August 29, 2018 | 7:15 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner