Oil & Gas
Oil rebounds as financial markets steady after Turkey turmoil
Oil price has rebounded Tuesday as global financial markets stabilize following an easing of the initial panic over Turkey’s economic meltdown. Brent for October settlement advanced 93 cents to $73.54 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, and traded at a $6.10 premium to WTI for the same month. The global benchmark crude…
Big Read |
Analysis
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...