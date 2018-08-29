Oil & Gas
PIGB: Buhari kicks against 10% for regulatory Commission
President Muhammmadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Petroleum Industry Governance BIll ( PIGB) has been traced to provision of 10% revenue allocated to the regulatory commission. The President said the 10 percent of the revenue generated will unduly increase the funds accruing to the Petroleum Regulatory commission, wondering what will be left for the…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...