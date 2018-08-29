Oil & Gas

Presidency keeps mum on PIGB status

by Tony Ailemen, Abuja

August 29, 2018 | 8:35 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, ( Senate) , Ita Enang declined to confirm or deny reports that President Muhammmadu Buhari has returned the Petroleum Industry Governance BIll ( PIGB) There were however strong indications last night that the Bill may have been returned to the National Assembly by the…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by Tony Ailemen, Abuja

August 29, 2018 | 8:35 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector

At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner