Oil & Gas
PTDF works with researchers to halt importation of refining ‘catalysts’
Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) on Wednesday said it was working with some engineers and researchers to halt the importation of refining catalysts, thereby addressing one of the major challenges hindering the effectiveness of the country’s refineries. Catalysts are critical materials in the crude oil refining process. It is a substance that aids in the…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...