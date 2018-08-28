Oil & Gas
Shell using JTF to force us to sign JIV report, community cries out
The last may not have been heard of the disagreement over the signing of the joint investigation visit (JIV) report of the crude oil spill that devastated Aghoro 1 community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Aghoro 1 community has alleged that Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) of using men…
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...