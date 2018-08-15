Oil & Gas
Before US takes over European LNG market
Nigeria should be in position to take advantage of European countries’ quest to wean itself from Russian natural gas supplies. Between 1999 and 2006, Nigeria was deemed the fastest growing LNG country in the world because every 18 months, the country was adding a new train. However, from 2007 to date, no new capacity has…
Big Read |
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...